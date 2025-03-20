Boston Partners Cuts Holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Boston Partners cut its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,474,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,407 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $79,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Custom Index Systems LLC boosted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Custom Index Systems LLC now owns 7,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 2.9% in the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 14,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 93.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on KDP. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays set a $39.00 target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Keurig Dr Pepper presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Bevco B.V. Jab sold 83,950,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total value of $2,740,967,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 134,113,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,378,805,089.35. This represents a 38.50 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Angela A. Stephens sold 7,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.17, for a total transaction of $251,149.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 74,587 shares in the company, valued at $2,548,637.79. The trade was a 8.97 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 84,385,350 shares of company stock valued at $2,755,891,890. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Performance

Shares of KDP stock opened at $33.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.33 and its 200 day moving average is $33.70. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.29 and a 12 month high of $38.28.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 10.45%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.62%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

Further Reading

