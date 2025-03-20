Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) CRO Sells $185,982.30 in Stock

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Free Report) CRO Nelson Dias sold 1,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.30, for a total value of $185,982.30. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 55,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,167,244.30. This represents a 2.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Nelson Dias also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Altair Engineering alerts:

On Monday, March 3rd, Nelson Dias sold 491 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.45, for a total value of $54,721.95.

On Wednesday, February 26th, Nelson Dias sold 373 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.53, for a total value of $41,600.69.

Altair Engineering Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of ALTR opened at $111.67 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a PE ratio of 656.88, a PEG ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.45. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.71 and a 12 month high of $113.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $110.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Altair Engineering ( NASDAQ:ALTR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The software reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $192.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.98 million. Altair Engineering had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 2.13%. Equities research analysts predict that Altair Engineering Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALTR. NBT Bank N A NY lifted its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 76.4% in the 4th quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 247 shares of the software’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Altair Engineering by 77.0% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 285 shares of the software’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Altair Engineering during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Altair Engineering by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 729 shares of the software’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Altair Engineering by 185.5% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 825 shares of the software’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. 63.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on ALTR. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $113.00 price objective on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.83.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Altair Engineering

About Altair Engineering

(Get Free Report)

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation and design, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Altair Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altair Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.