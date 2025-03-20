What is Zacks Research’s Estimate for Middleby Q2 Earnings?

The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Middleby in a report released on Tuesday, March 18th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $2.39 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.31. The consensus estimate for Middleby’s current full-year earnings is $9.11 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Middleby’s Q3 2025 earnings at $2.37 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.67 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $9.36 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.13 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $2.60 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $2.56 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $2.89 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $10.18 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $12.15 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Middleby from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Middleby from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Middleby from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Middleby from $157.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Middleby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Middleby has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.86.

MIDD opened at $154.90 on Thursday. Middleby has a 52-week low of $118.41 and a 52-week high of $182.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of 21.37 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.01.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.38. Middleby had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 10.14%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $996.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.65 earnings per share. Middleby’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Middleby by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,260,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $712,594,000 after buying an additional 21,771 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Middleby by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,895,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $256,753,000 after buying an additional 35,449 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Middleby by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,866,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $252,798,000 after buying an additional 53,276 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in Middleby by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,311,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $177,706,000 after buying an additional 47,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Middleby by 4,494.8% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,266,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $171,524,000 after buying an additional 1,238,767 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.51, for a total transaction of $81,755.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $999,209.61. This represents a 7.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Middleby Corporation designs, markets, manufactures, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment worldwide. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, and rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment; and fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, IoT solutions, and controls development and manufacturing.

