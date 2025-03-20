Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) President Dawn Christine Maroney Sells 16,535 Shares

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHCGet Free Report) President Dawn Christine Maroney sold 16,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.40, for a total value of $271,174.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 2,374,051 shares in the company, valued at $38,934,436.40. This trade represents a 0.69 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Dawn Christine Maroney also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, March 17th, Dawn Christine Maroney sold 30,000 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.99, for a total transaction of $479,700.00.
  • On Wednesday, March 12th, Dawn Christine Maroney sold 27,243 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.43, for a total value of $420,359.49.
  • On Thursday, March 6th, Dawn Christine Maroney sold 278,917 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total transaction of $4,331,581.01.
  • On Tuesday, February 18th, Dawn Christine Maroney sold 30,000 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total transaction of $411,600.00.
  • On Wednesday, January 15th, Dawn Christine Maroney sold 30,000 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.61, for a total value of $408,300.00.

Alignment Healthcare Trading Up 2.7 %

NASDAQ:ALHC opened at $17.19 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.59. Alignment Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $4.46 and a one year high of $17.38. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.32 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALHC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $15.50 to $18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Barclays raised their price target on Alignment Healthcare from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.83.

Institutional Trading of Alignment Healthcare

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALHC. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Alignment Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alignment Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 146.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 6,286 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in Alignment Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Alignment Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

Alignment Healthcare Company Profile

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform for seniors in the United States. It provides customized health care designed to meet the needs of a diverse array of seniors through its Medicare advantage plans. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Orange, California.

