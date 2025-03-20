Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions Trading Down 3.3 %

NASDAQ:ASPS opened at $0.89 on Tuesday. Altisource Portfolio Solutions has a 1-year low of $0.43 and a 1-year high of $2.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Altisource Portfolio Solutions

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASPS. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 199,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 16,390 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $302,000. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 95.1% in the 4th quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,128,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,275 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.36% of the company’s stock.

About Altisource Portfolio Solutions

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA operates as an integrated service provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through Servicer and Real Estate, and Origination segments. The Servicer and Real Estate segment offers property preservation, inspection, title insurance and settlement, real estate valuation, foreclosure trustee, and residential and commercial construction inspection and risk mitigation services.

