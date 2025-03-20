Gary Fraser Buys 13,000 Shares of Foresight Group Holdings Limited (LON:FSG) Stock

Foresight Group Holdings Limited (LON:FSG – Get Free Report) insider Gary Fraser bought 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 359 ($4.67) per share, with a total value of £46,670 ($60,712.89).

Gary Fraser also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 5th, Gary Fraser acquired 86,635 shares of Foresight Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 400 ($5.20) per share, for a total transaction of £346,540 ($450,813.06).

Foresight Group Stock Down 1.3 %

LON FSG opened at GBX 369 ($4.80) on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 379.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 433.48. Foresight Group Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of GBX 354 ($4.61) and a 12-month high of GBX 544.99 ($7.09). The firm has a market cap of £424.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 0.44.

Foresight Group Cuts Dividend

Foresight Group Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 16th were issued a dividend of GBX 7.40 ($0.10) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.64%. Foresight Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 140.32%.

Founded in 1984, Foresight is a leading investment manager in real assets and capital for growth, operating across UK, Europe, and Australia.

With decades of experience, Foresight offers investors access to attractive investment opportunities at the forefront of change. Foresight actively builds and grows investment solutions to support the energy transition, decarbonise industry, enhance nature recovery and realise the economic potential of ambitious companies.

