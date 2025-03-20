Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY) Insider Tim Lawlor Buys 24 Shares

Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY – Get Free Report) insider Tim Lawlor acquired 24 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 613 ($7.97) per share, with a total value of £147.12 ($191.39).
Tim Lawlor also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, January 16th, Tim Lawlor bought 26 shares of Vistry Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 590 ($7.68) per share, for a total transaction of £153.40 ($199.56).
Vistry Group Stock Performance
VTY opened at GBX 628 ($8.17) on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 597.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 800.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.15. The firm has a market cap of £2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34, a P/E/G ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 2.14. Vistry Group PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 511 ($6.65) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,436 ($18.68).
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About Vistry Group
Vistry Group is one of the UK’s leading homebuilders with a top tier housebuilder and leading Partnerships business. Our purpose is to develop sustainable new homes and communities across all sectors of the housing market through our leading brands, Bovis Homes, Linden Homes, Vistry Partnerships and Drew Smith.
Our housebuilding division operates across 13 business units, each with a regional office, which are developing hundreds of sites across England.
