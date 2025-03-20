KVH Industries (KVHI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI – Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, March 21st. Analysts expect KVH Industries to post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ KVHI opened at $5.26 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.31. The company has a market capitalization of $103.96 million, a PE ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 0.68. KVH Industries has a 12-month low of $4.17 and a 12-month high of $6.16.

KVH Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of mobile connectivity solutions for the marine and land mobile markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers Internet and VoIP airtime services; AgilePlans, a Connectivity as a Service solution; KVH Link, a crew wellbeing content subscription service with delivery by IP-Mobilecast; and OpenNet, a KVH VSAT data delivering service for non-KVH Ku-band VSAT terminals.

