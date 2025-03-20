Short Interest in Astellas Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) Grows By 20.8%

Astellas Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALPMY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 57,000 shares, an increase of 20.8% from the February 13th total of 47,200 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 225,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Astellas Pharma Trading Up 0.5 %

ALPMY opened at $10.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $18.11 billion, a PE ratio of -45.50 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.67 and a 200-day moving average of $10.56. Astellas Pharma has a 52 week low of $9.05 and a 52 week high of $13.14.

Get Astellas Pharma alerts:

Astellas Pharma (OTCMKTS:ALPMY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. Astellas Pharma had a positive return on equity of 13.69% and a negative net margin of 3.10%. Equities research analysts predict that Astellas Pharma will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Astellas Pharma

Astellas Pharma Inc manufactures, markets, and imports and exports pharmaceuticals in Japan and internationally. The company provides XTANDI, a treatment for prostate cancer; XOSPATA, a treatment for patients who have relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia with a FLT3 mutation; and PADCEV, a treatment for patients with metastatic urothelial cancer.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Astellas Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astellas Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.