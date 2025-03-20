Cresco Labs (CRLBF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF – Get Free Report) is expected to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, March 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter.

Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $176.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.10 million. Cresco Labs had a negative net margin of 9.15% and a negative return on equity of 16.52%. On average, analysts expect Cresco Labs to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Cresco Labs alerts:

Cresco Labs Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS CRLBF opened at $0.72 on Thursday. Cresco Labs has a 52-week low of $0.70 and a 52-week high of $2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market cap of $349.02 million, a P/E ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.18.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Atb Cap Markets downgraded Cresco Labs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Cormark raised Cresco Labs from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cresco Labs currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on CRLBF

About Cresco Labs

(Get Free Report)

Cresco Labs Inc, together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, manufactures, and sells retail and medical cannabis products in the United States. It provides cannabis in flowers, vape pens, live resins, disposable pens, and extracts under the Cresco brand; vape carts, vape pens, flower, popcorn, shake, pre-rolls, shorties, and concentrates under the High Supply brand; vapes and gummies under the Good News brand; vapes and edibles under the Wonder Wellness Co brand; and tinctures, capsules, salves, and sublingual oils under the Remedi brand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cresco Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cresco Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.