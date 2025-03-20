Cresco Labs (CRLBF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF – Get Free Report) is expected to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, March 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter.
Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $176.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.10 million. Cresco Labs had a negative net margin of 9.15% and a negative return on equity of 16.52%. On average, analysts expect Cresco Labs to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Cresco Labs Stock Up 1.4 %
Shares of OTCMKTS CRLBF opened at $0.72 on Thursday. Cresco Labs has a 52-week low of $0.70 and a 52-week high of $2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market cap of $349.02 million, a P/E ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.18.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
View Our Latest Analysis on CRLBF
About Cresco Labs
Cresco Labs Inc, together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, manufactures, and sells retail and medical cannabis products in the United States. It provides cannabis in flowers, vape pens, live resins, disposable pens, and extracts under the Cresco brand; vape carts, vape pens, flower, popcorn, shake, pre-rolls, shorties, and concentrates under the High Supply brand; vapes and gummies under the Good News brand; vapes and edibles under the Wonder Wellness Co brand; and tinctures, capsules, salves, and sublingual oils under the Remedi brand.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Cresco Labs
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- What GTC 2025 Signals for NVIDIA Stock’s Next Big Move
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- Alphabet’s Officially In A Bear Market—Time To Buy?
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- D-Wave and Quantum Supremacy: Implications For Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Cresco Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cresco Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.