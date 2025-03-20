Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Free Report) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,593 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $1,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ABC Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in Equinor ASA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,043,000. Folketrygdfondet lifted its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 111,466,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,640,631,000 after buying an additional 4,300,472 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Equinor ASA by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 94,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,388,000 after buying an additional 9,512 shares during the period. Drum Hill Capital LLC bought a new position in Equinor ASA in the 4th quarter worth $4,023,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Equinor ASA by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 557,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,207,000 after buying an additional 34,720 shares in the last quarter. 5.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on EQNR shares. Nordea Equity Research raised Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. DZ Bank upgraded Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Equinor ASA to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Equinor ASA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Equinor ASA from $30.90 to $28.20 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.10.

Shares of NYSE EQNR opened at $25.18 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Equinor ASA has a 12-month low of $21.85 and a 12-month high of $29.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.79.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.19). Equinor ASA had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 20.33%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Equinor ASA will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Equinor ASA’s payout ratio is 37.30%.

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

