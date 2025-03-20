EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Has $61,000 Position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) by 2,936.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 577 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 558 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Five Below were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in Five Below by 156.9% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in Five Below in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Five Below in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Five Below in the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Five Below by 149.1% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the last quarter.

FIVE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on Five Below from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Five Below from $120.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Five Below from $106.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Five Below in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Five Below from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.37.

In other Five Below news, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 5,494 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.76, for a total transaction of $498,635.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,197,552.92. This trade represents a 8.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FIVE stock opened at $75.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.11. Five Below, Inc. has a one year low of $64.87 and a one year high of $209.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $88.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.63.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The specialty retailer reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Five Below had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 7.02%. Five Below’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

