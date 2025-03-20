Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX) Shares Bought by Natixis Advisors LLC

Natixis Advisors LLC increased its position in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,606 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,673 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Regal Rexnord were worth $13,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RRX. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in Regal Rexnord by 472.4% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Tobam acquired a new stake in Regal Rexnord in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Regal Rexnord by 90.5% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in Regal Rexnord by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Regal Rexnord by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 99.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RRX. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Regal Rexnord from $176.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 10th. StockNews.com lowered Regal Rexnord from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Regal Rexnord from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Regal Rexnord in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Regal Rexnord from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.75.

Regal Rexnord Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of RRX opened at $123.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Regal Rexnord Co. has a 1-year low of $113.73 and a 1-year high of $185.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $140.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.13.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by ($0.22). Regal Rexnord had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 9.57%. Analysts expect that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Regal Rexnord Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.46%.

Regal Rexnord Company Profile

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. The Industrial Powertrain Solutions segment provides mounted and unmounted bearings, couplings, mechanical power transmission drives and components, gearboxes, gear motors, clutches, brakes, special, and industrial powertrain components and solutions for food and beverage, bulk material handling, eCommerce/warehouse distribution, energy, mining, marine, agricultural machinery, turf and garden, and general industrial markets.

