Thruvision Group (LON:THRU) Trading Up 14.6% – What’s Next?

Thruvision Group plc (LON:THRU – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 14.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 2.50 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.26 ($0.03). Approximately 16,272,864 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 592% from the average daily volume of 2,350,255 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.97 ($0.03).

Thruvision Group Trading Up 14.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 8.29. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.11 million, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 0.77.

About Thruvision Group

(Get Free Report)

Thruvision Group plc engages in development, manufacture, and sale of passive people-screening technology in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, and other countries. The company provides surface transportation security cameras for protecting the traveling public from terrorist attack; customs and border security cameras to check travelers for concealed contraband; entrance and public venue security cameras for screening visitors to detect weapons and explosives; loss prevention security cameras to detect and deter theft; and deployment accessories to provide operational flexibility.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Thruvision Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thruvision Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.