Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Holdings Boosted by Viawealth LLC

Viawealth LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,302 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Viawealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VTI. Channel Wealth LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Channel Wealth LLC now owns 2,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 4,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 2,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Lifeworks Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Community Bank increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. United Community Bank now owns 6,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $279.41 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $292.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $289.94. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $244.57 and a 12-month high of $303.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.31 and a beta of 1.04.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

