Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 30.90 ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Close Brothers Group had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 5.78%.

Close Brothers Group Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of LON:CBG traded down GBX 11.60 ($0.15) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 273.40 ($3.56). 2,098,818 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,496,555. The firm has a market cap of £411.91 million, a P/E ratio of 4.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 307.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 313.28. Close Brothers Group has a 1-year low of GBX 179.83 ($2.34) and a 1-year high of GBX 564 ($7.34).

Insider Activity

In other Close Brothers Group news, insider Michael N. Biggs purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 288 ($3.75) per share, for a total transaction of £14,400 ($18,732.93). 2.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CBG shares. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Close Brothers Group from GBX 610 ($7.94) to GBX 600 ($7.81) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th.

About Close Brothers Group

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, engages in the provision of financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers banking services comprising of debt factoring, invoice discounting, asset-based lending; financing for SMEs, residential housing, transport, industrial equipment, renewable energy, motorcycle, used car, and commercial vehicle financing; insurance, refurbishment, and bridging financing, savings products for individuals and corporates, hire purchase, lease, and loan related services.

