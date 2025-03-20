Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 7.49%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.21 earnings per share. Academy Sports and Outdoors updated its FY26 guidance to $5.75-6.20 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to 5.750-6.200 EPS.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Price Performance

ASO traded up $0.23 on Thursday, hitting $47.80. 1,368,883 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,555,007. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.26. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.25. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a one year low of $43.16 and a one year high of $72.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 25th. This is an increase from Academy Sports and Outdoors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on ASO. TD Cowen raised their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.13.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, and camping accessories and equipment,; fishing products, including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, gun safes, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

Featured Stories

