Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Buys 3,532 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 368.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,491 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,532 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VO. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 17,440,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,606,527,000 after buying an additional 2,965,961 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,601,053,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,888,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,196,000 after purchasing an additional 70,333 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 2,180,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,067,000 after purchasing an additional 236,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,368,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,663,000 after purchasing an additional 91,860 shares during the period.

Shares of VO opened at $262.01 on Thursday.

Shares of VO opened at $262.01 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $270.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $268.80. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $234.18 and a 52 week high of $285.60. The stock has a market cap of $259.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

