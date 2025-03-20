Ryan A. Milburn Sells 4,546 Shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Stock

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) VP Ryan A. Milburn sold 4,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.20, for a total value of $437,325.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,360,075.60. This trade represents a 24.33 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Allison Transmission Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE ALSN opened at $99.17 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.81. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.49 and a 1 year high of $122.53.

Get Allison Transmission alerts:

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The auto parts company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.11. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 47.95% and a net margin of 22.67%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Allison Transmission Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. This is a boost from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.00%.

Allison Transmission announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the auto parts company to repurchase up to 57.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allison Transmission

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 111 Capital acquired a new stake in Allison Transmission in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $599,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Allison Transmission by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,101 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in shares of Allison Transmission during the fourth quarter worth $13,550,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission in the 4th quarter valued at $901,000. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Allison Transmission during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 96.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ALSN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Allison Transmission from $129.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Allison Transmission from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Allison Transmission from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ALSN

About Allison Transmission

(Get Free Report)

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.