EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) by 62.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 794 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Robert Half were worth $56,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Robert Half by 79.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 433 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in Robert Half in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its stake in Robert Half by 70.6% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 679 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in Robert Half in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in Robert Half in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Robert Half alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on RHI shares. Barclays raised shares of Robert Half from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. BNP Paribas raised shares of Robert Half from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.50 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Truist Financial raised shares of Robert Half from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $62.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Robert Half from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Robert Half from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Robert Half presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.92.

Robert Half Stock Performance

Robert Half stock opened at $54.54 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.87. The stock has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.35 and a beta of 1.22. Robert Half Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.55 and a fifty-two week high of $81.85.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.01). Robert Half had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 4.34%. On average, analysts predict that Robert Half Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Robert Half Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th were given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 25th. This is a boost from Robert Half’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Robert Half’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.72%.

Robert Half Profile

(Free Report)

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti segments. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.