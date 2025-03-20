EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BATS:BBCA)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BATS:BBCA – Free Report) by 5,658.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 691 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 679 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 65.7% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 99.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 139.6% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $96,000.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF stock opened at $72.20 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.24. The company has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 1.05. JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF has a 52 week low of $62.71 and a 52 week high of $75.62.

About JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BBCA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap Canadian equities. BBCA was launched on Aug 7, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

