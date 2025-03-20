Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Makes New $958,000 Investment in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF (NASDAQ:PSCT)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF (NASDAQ:PSCT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 20,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $958,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Narus Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC now owns 89,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,281,000 after acquiring an additional 28,561 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 68,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 44,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,662,000. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $985,000.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of PSCT stock opened at $42.74 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $279.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89 and a beta of 1.22. Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $40.20 and a 12-month high of $51.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.91 and a 200-day moving average of $47.30.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF Profile

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Information Technology Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Information Technology Index (the Index). The Index consists of common stocks of the United States information technology companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF (NASDAQ:PSCT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.