Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:COM) Shares Bought by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:COM – Free Report) by 16.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,944 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avestar Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 68,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 84,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $72,000.

Shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF stock opened at $29.34 on Thursday. Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF has a twelve month low of $28.03 and a twelve month high of $30.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.80.

The Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF (COM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Auspice Broad Commodity index. The fund tracks a broad-market index consisting of 12 commodity futures contracts, weighted by historical volatility, which can toggle to cash based on momentum. The fund will also hold short-term fixed income securities as collateral.

