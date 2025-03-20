Thruvision Group (LON:THRU) Stock Price Up 7.6% – Here’s What Happened

Thruvision Group plc (LON:THRU – Get Free Report) shares rose 7.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2.50 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.12 ($0.03). Approximately 16,004,402 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 582% from the average daily volume of 2,345,283 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.97 ($0.03).

Thruvision Group Stock Up 7.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £3.86 million, a PE ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 8.29.

About Thruvision Group

Thruvision Group plc engages in development, manufacture, and sale of passive people-screening technology in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, and other countries. The company provides surface transportation security cameras for protecting the traveling public from terrorist attack; customs and border security cameras to check travelers for concealed contraband; entrance and public venue security cameras for screening visitors to detect weapons and explosives; loss prevention security cameras to detect and deter theft; and deployment accessories to provide operational flexibility.

