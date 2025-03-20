iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Purchased by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 70.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 218,295 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 90,465 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF accounts for 2.8% of Symmetry Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $19,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,176,338,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,357,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,205,000 after purchasing an additional 346,414 shares during the period. Millburn Ridgefield Corp boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 3,651,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,208,000 after purchasing an additional 180,849 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,225,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,542,000 after purchasing an additional 21,739 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,134,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,871,000 after purchasing an additional 17,264 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:USMV opened at $92.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $24.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.03 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $92.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.64. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $79.69 and a 1-year high of $95.12.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.