iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) is Symmetry Partners LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Symmetry Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 63.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 199,250 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 77,659 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF makes up about 5.9% of Symmetry Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $41,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $574,824,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,750,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,297,000 after buying an additional 57,922 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,225,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,541,000 after buying an additional 81,918 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,073,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,745,000 after buying an additional 26,235 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 995,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,089,000 after buying an additional 35,468 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Performance

BATS MTUM opened at $204.28 on Thursday. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $168.49 and a fifty-two week high of $229.77. The stock has a market cap of $14.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.42 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $215.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.80.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

