Blueshift Asset Management LLC Takes $711,000 Position in Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 39,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $711,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ZETA. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zeta Global by 84,132.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,561,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,235,000 after acquiring an additional 3,557,119 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zeta Global by 85.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 5,710,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,332,000 after acquiring an additional 2,623,980 shares during the period. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zeta Global by 210.4% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 2,513,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,978,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703,679 shares during the period. Battery Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Zeta Global in the 4th quarter valued at $15,954,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Zeta Global by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,266,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,302,000 after buying an additional 674,192 shares during the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Zeta Global in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zeta Global in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Zeta Global in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Zeta Global from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Zeta Global from $32.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zeta Global presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.86.

Shares of ZETA opened at $14.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32. Zeta Global Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $10.30 and a one year high of $38.20.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company’s Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry’s opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

