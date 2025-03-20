Farther Finance Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC trimmed its position in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,239 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in WESCO International were worth $224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WCC. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its position in WESCO International by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of WESCO International by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new position in shares of WESCO International during the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new position in shares of WESCO International during the 4th quarter valued at about $278,000. Finally, Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of WESCO International during the 4th quarter valued at about $390,000. 93.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on WESCO International from $245.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Stephens lifted their price objective on WESCO International from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. StockNews.com cut WESCO International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on WESCO International from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on WESCO International from $212.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $219.43.

WESCO International Stock Performance

NYSE:WCC opened at $166.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.27. WESCO International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $143.06 and a 1 year high of $216.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $181.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $182.33. The company has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 2.00.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The technology company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by ($0.07). WESCO International had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 3.29%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that WESCO International, Inc. will post 13.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WESCO International Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.4538 dividend. This is an increase from WESCO International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. WESCO International’s payout ratio is presently 13.85%.

WESCO International Company Profile

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

Featured Articles

