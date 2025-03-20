Insider Selling: Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN) EVP Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) EVP Brendan Martin Mulshine sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.30, for a total value of $2,079,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Ryan Specialty Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE RYAN opened at $71.96 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $67.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.89. The stock has a market cap of $18.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.71. Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.48 and a 52-week high of $75.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $663.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $658.80 million. Ryan Specialty had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 48.01%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

Ryan Specialty Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. This is an increase from Ryan Specialty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 4th. Ryan Specialty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.57%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on RYAN shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Ryan Specialty from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Ryan Specialty in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Ryan Specialty from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Ryan Specialty from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ryan Specialty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.27.

Institutional Trading of Ryan Specialty

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,484,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ryan Specialty in the fourth quarter valued at $78,358,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Ryan Specialty by 1,111.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,174,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077,169 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ryan Specialty by 115.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,833,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,619,000 after acquiring an additional 981,505 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Ryan Specialty by 6,911.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 785,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,036,000 after acquiring an additional 774,718 shares in the last quarter. 84.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ryan Specialty

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Singapore. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

Featured Stories

