EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Core 30/70 Conservative Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOK)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core 30/70 Conservative Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Core 30/70 Conservative Allocation ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in iShares Core 30/70 Conservative Allocation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $409,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in iShares Core 30/70 Conservative Allocation ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $622,000. Janney Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core 30/70 Conservative Allocation ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $668,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in iShares Core 30/70 Conservative Allocation ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,412,000.

iShares Core 30/70 Conservative Allocation ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA AOK opened at $37.89 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $600.56 million, a P/E ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.93. iShares Core 30/70 Conservative Allocation ETF has a 52 week low of $35.59 and a 52 week high of $38.77.

iShares Core 30/70 Conservative Allocation ETF Company Profile

iShares Conservative Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Conservative Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Conservative Index (the Conservative Allocation Index). The Conservative Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a conservative risk profile.

