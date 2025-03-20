Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Stifel Canada

Stifel Canada upgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$17.00 to C$15.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$15.50 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$15.50 to C$14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$15.18.

HBM stock opened at C$11.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.65, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.39. Hudbay Minerals has a 12-month low of C$9.01 and a 12-month high of C$14.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$11.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$11.90.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 4th. Hudbay Minerals’s payout ratio is currently 5.63%.

In other Hudbay Minerals news, Director Peter Gerald Jan Kukielski purchased 9,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$10.76 per share, for a total transaction of C$100,068.00. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.

