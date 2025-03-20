Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -2.000–1.250 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -1.090. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Titan Machinery Trading Up 6.3 %

Shares of Titan Machinery stock opened at $14.73 on Thursday. Titan Machinery has a 1 year low of $12.30 and a 1 year high of $27.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $340.65 million, a P/E ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TITN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Titan Machinery from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Baird R W raised shares of Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.20.

About Titan Machinery

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Agriculture, Construction, Europe, and Australia. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

