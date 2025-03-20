RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at B. Riley

B. Riley upgraded shares of RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.
RCM Technologies Stock Down 6.7 %
RCMT stock opened at $14.95 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.01 and its 200 day moving average is $20.73. The stock has a market cap of $113.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 0.58. RCM Technologies has a 1-year low of $13.18 and a 1-year high of $26.37.
RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 12th. The business services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $76.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.00 million. RCM Technologies had a return on equity of 58.70% and a net margin of 5.77%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
RCM Technologies Company Profile
RCM Technologies, Inc provides business and technology solutions in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Life Sciences and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a range of engineering services, including project management engineering and design, engineering analysis, engineer-procure-construct, configuration management, hardware/software validation and verification, quality assurance, technical writing and publications, manufacturing process planning and improvement, and 3D/BIM integrated design.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than RCM Technologies
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- 3 Semiconductor Stocks Flying Under the Radar—But Not for Long
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Despite Downturns, Analysts Say These 4 Financial Stocks Are Buys
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- 5 Reasons Oracle Is Undervalued and Ready to Rebound
Receive News & Ratings for RCM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RCM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.