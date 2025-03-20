RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at B. Riley

B. Riley upgraded shares of RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

RCM Technologies Stock Down 6.7 %

RCMT stock opened at $14.95 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.01 and its 200 day moving average is $20.73. The stock has a market cap of $113.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 0.58. RCM Technologies has a 1-year low of $13.18 and a 1-year high of $26.37.

Get RCM Technologies alerts:

RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 12th. The business services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $76.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.00 million. RCM Technologies had a return on equity of 58.70% and a net margin of 5.77%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

RCM Technologies Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in RCM Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Connective Capital Management LLC bought a new position in RCM Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of RCM Technologies by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 58,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 5,304 shares during the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in shares of RCM Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $259,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of RCM Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,161,000. 43.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

RCM Technologies, Inc provides business and technology solutions in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Life Sciences and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a range of engineering services, including project management engineering and design, engineering analysis, engineer-procure-construct, configuration management, hardware/software validation and verification, quality assurance, technical writing and publications, manufacturing process planning and improvement, and 3D/BIM integrated design.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RCM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RCM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.