VSM Wealth Advisory LLC Invests $40,000 in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS)

VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 750 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 30.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,773 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 8,617 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in WSFS Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in WSFS Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $237,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 6.1% during the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 32,648 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in WSFS Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $776,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

WSFS Financial Trading Up 1.2 %

WSFS Financial stock opened at $52.69 on Thursday. WSFS Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $41.33 and a 12-month high of $62.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.92.

WSFS Financial Announces Dividend

WSFS Financial ( NASDAQ:WSFS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.13. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 18.77%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that WSFS Financial Co. will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of WSFS Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on WSFS Financial from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Rodger Levenson sold 7,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total value of $397,384.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,780 shares in the company, valued at $7,881,456. The trade was a 4.80 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About WSFS Financial

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

