Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Upgraded to “Hold” at Nomura Securities

Nomura Securities upgraded shares of Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on LI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Li Auto from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. HSBC set a $38.50 price target on shares of Li Auto and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Macquarie downgraded shares of Li Auto from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Li Auto presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.73.

Li Auto Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NASDAQ:LI opened at $27.52 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.76 and a 200-day moving average of $24.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Li Auto has a twelve month low of $17.44 and a twelve month high of $34.10.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC boosted its stake in Li Auto by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 3,181,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,313,000 after buying an additional 530,390 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Li Auto by 27.7% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 432,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,106,000 after buying an additional 93,904 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Li Auto in the fourth quarter worth approximately $271,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Li Auto by 41.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 602,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,442,000 after buying an additional 177,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ping Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Li Auto by 161.9% in the fourth quarter. Ping Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. 9.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Li Auto Company Profile

Li Auto Inc operates in the energy vehicle market in the People's Republic of China. It designs, develops, manufactures, and sells premium smart electric vehicles. The company's product line comprises MPVs and sport utility vehicles. It offers sales and after sales management, and technology development and corporate management services, as well as purchases manufacturing equipment.

