M&G (LON:MNG) Stock Price Up 0.8% – Here’s What Happened

M&G plc (LON:MNG – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 223.80 ($2.90) and last traded at GBX 223.20 ($2.89). 788,831,688 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,765% from the average session volume of 42,305,922 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 221.40 ($2.87).
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on M&G from GBX 230 ($2.98) to GBX 225 ($2.92) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th.
M&G Stock Down 3.8 %
M&G (LON:MNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported GBX (15.10) (($0.20)) EPS for the quarter. M&G had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 4.31%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that M&G plc will post 24.2485207 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
M&G Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 20th will be given a GBX 23.50 ($0.30) dividend. This represents a yield of 4.25%. This is a positive change from M&G’s previous dividend of $6.60. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 20th. M&G’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 285.20%.
About M&G
M&G plc is a leading savings and investments business, managing investments for both individuals and for large institutional investors, such as pension funds, around the world.
We have a single corporate identity, M&G plc, and two customer-facing brands: Prudential and M&G Investments. Prudential offers savings and insurance for customers in the UK and Europe and for asset management in South Africa.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than M&G
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Everything About Amazon Stock Signals a Buy—Time to Load Up?
- What Are Some of the Best Large-Cap Stocks to Buy?
- 5 Reasons Five Below’s Stock Price Is Heading Higher This Year
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Broadcom: Why the Chip Stock Remains a Top Long-Term AI Play
Receive News & Ratings for M&G Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&G and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.