M&G (LON:MNG) Stock Price Up 0.8% – Here’s What Happened

M&G plc (LON:MNG – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 223.80 ($2.90) and last traded at GBX 223.20 ($2.89). 788,831,688 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,765% from the average session volume of 42,305,922 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 221.40 ($2.87).

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on M&G from GBX 230 ($2.98) to GBX 225 ($2.92) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 218.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 208.99 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 204.34. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 30.94, a PEG ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.47.

M&G (LON:MNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported GBX (15.10) (($0.20)) EPS for the quarter. M&G had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 4.31%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that M&G plc will post 24.2485207 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 20th will be given a GBX 23.50 ($0.30) dividend. This represents a yield of 4.25%. This is a positive change from M&G’s previous dividend of $6.60. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 20th. M&G’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 285.20%.

About M&G

M&G plc is a leading savings and investments business, managing investments for both individuals and for large institutional investors, such as pension funds, around the world.

We have a single corporate identity, M&G plc, and two customer-facing brands: Prudential and M&G Investments. Prudential offers savings and insurance for customers in the UK and Europe and for asset management in South Africa.

