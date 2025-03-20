BetaPro Crude Oil Daily Bull ETF (TSE:HOU) Shares Down 1.7% – Should You Sell?

BetaPro Crude Oil Daily Bull ETF (TSE:HOU – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 1.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$11.02 and last traded at C$11.07. Approximately 1,215,164 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 50% from the average daily volume of 808,621 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$11.26.
BetaPro Crude Oil Daily Bull ETF Stock Up 3.5 %
The company’s fifty day moving average is C$12.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$12.19.
About BetaPro Crude Oil Daily Bull ETF
CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.
