Xponance Inc. Sells 494 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Xponance Inc. lessened its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 494 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $4,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $946,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 2,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

Shares of STZ stock opened at $178.99 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $178.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $217.99. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.46 and a 52 week high of $274.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.35 billion, a PE ratio of 48.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 10th. The company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by ($0.08). Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 6.27%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were given a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 108.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $293.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $255.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Argus cut shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $252.81.

Insider Activity at Constellation Brands

In other Constellation Brands news, Director William T. Giles bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $186.39 per share, for a total transaction of $186,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,688.57. This represents a 215.98 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 12.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

