Harrow (NASDAQ:HROW) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

Harrow, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $23.32, but opened at $28.93. Harrow shares last traded at $28.87, with a volume of 570,497 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on HROW. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Harrow from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Harrow in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Harrow alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on HROW

Harrow Trading Up 1.1 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Harrow

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $971.58 million, a P/E ratio of -29.02 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.56.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Harrow during the 3rd quarter worth about $329,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Harrow in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Harrow during the 3rd quarter worth $5,864,000. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Harrow during the third quarter valued at about $460,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Harrow by 195.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 251,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,313,000 after purchasing an additional 166,602 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Harrow Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Harrow, Inc operates as an ophthalmic-focused healthcare company. The company owns ImprimisRx, an ophthalmology outsourcing and pharmaceutical compounding business. The company was formerly known as Imprimis Pharmaceuticals, Inc and changed its name to Harrow Health, Inc in December 2018. Harrow Health, Inc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Harrow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harrow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.