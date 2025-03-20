BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) Shares Sold by ProVise Management Group LLC

ProVise Management Group LLC decreased its position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 118,474 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,553 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust were worth $1,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BHK. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $108,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,611 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,739 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust during the third quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust during the third quarter valued at $161,000.

BHK opened at $10.71 on Thursday. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a 52 week low of $10.09 and a 52 week high of $12.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.07.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.0746 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.36%.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade quality bonds, including corporate bonds, government and agency securities, and mortgage-related securities.

