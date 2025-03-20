Millrose Properties (NYSE:MRP) Shares Gap Up After Dividend Announcement

Millrose Properties, Inc. (NYSE:MRP – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after the company announced a dividend. The stock had previously closed at $22.00, but opened at $22.90. Millrose Properties shares last traded at $23.82, with a volume of 593,167 shares traded.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 4th.

Get Millrose Properties alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Millrose Properties in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

Millrose Properties Trading Up 5.0 %

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Garett Rosenblum purchased 5,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.84 per share, for a total transaction of $134,756.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,900 shares in the company, valued at $134,756. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Carlos A. Migoya acquired 3,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.45 per share, with a total value of $77,632.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,879.70. This represents a 52.02 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Millrose Properties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Millrose Properties, Inc is a real estate investment and management company that focuses on acquiring, developing, and managing high-quality commercial properties. They are headquartered in Purchase, New York.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Millrose Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Millrose Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.