HC Wainwright Forecasts Agenus’ Q1 Earnings (NASDAQ:AGEN)

Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright upped their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Agenus in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 18th. HC Wainwright analyst E. Bodnar now forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn ($1.85) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($2.29). HC Wainwright has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Agenus’ current full-year earnings is ($12.55) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Agenus’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($1.26) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.90) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($4.37) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($3.79) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($3.25) EPS, FY2028 earnings at ($3.48) EPS and FY2029 earnings at ($2.32) EPS.

Separately, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Agenus from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agenus has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.75.

Shares of AGEN opened at $1.73 on Thursday. Agenus has a 52 week low of $1.64 and a 52 week high of $19.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.07 and a 200-day moving average of $3.71.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.36) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $26.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.09 million.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGEN. B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Agenus in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,074,000. Gilead Sciences Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Agenus in the 4th quarter valued at about $635,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agenus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,003,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Agenus by 97.6% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 105,705 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 52,215 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Agenus by 538.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 61,144 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 51,566 shares during the period. 61.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody expression platform for the identification of fully human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.

