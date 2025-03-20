Cibc World Markets Corp Has $5.09 Million Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,373 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $5,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ROK. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 14.0% in the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 6,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after buying an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the third quarter valued at about $537,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 0.9% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 4,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in Rockwell Automation in the third quarter valued at about $4,966,000. Finally, Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Rockwell Automation in the third quarter valued at about $137,000. 75.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on ROK. KeyCorp upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $345.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $315.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $307.68.

Rockwell Automation Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of ROK stock opened at $260.19 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $29.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.40, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $280.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $278.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.08. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $242.81 and a fifty-two week high of $308.70.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.22. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 11.38%. Research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rockwell Automation

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.14, for a total value of $145,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,716.70. This trade represents a 20.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.21, for a total value of $255,178.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $490,242.93. This trade represents a 34.23 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,352 shares of company stock valued at $1,246,298. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

About Rockwell Automation

(Free Report)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.