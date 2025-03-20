TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO) Director Acquires $33,302.69 in Stock

TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) Director Sonya E. Medina purchased 233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $142.93 per share, with a total value of $33,302.69. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $285,860. The trade was a 13.19 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

TKO Group Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE:TKO opened at $150.02 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $153.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $80.89 and a one year high of $179.09. The company has a market cap of $25.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -357.20 and a beta of 1.08.

TKO Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. TKO Group’s payout ratio is 7,600.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in TKO Group by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,681,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,449,000 after purchasing an additional 114,096 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in TKO Group by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 4,151,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,985,000 after purchasing an additional 163,980 shares during the period. Independent Franchise Partners LLP boosted its holdings in TKO Group by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 3,409,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,473,000 after purchasing an additional 235,420 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of TKO Group by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,052,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,966,000 after acquiring an additional 192,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of TKO Group by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,752,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,047,000 after acquiring an additional 47,768 shares during the last quarter. 89.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TKO. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of TKO Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of TKO Group from $142.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target (up previously from $145.00) on shares of TKO Group in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of TKO Group from $128.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of TKO Group from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.00.

TKO Group Company Profile

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

