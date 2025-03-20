Cibc World Markets Corp Buys 5,244 Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 47,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,244 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $5,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CPT. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 76.6% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. National Pension Service acquired a new position in Camden Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in Camden Property Trust by 87.0% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Camden Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Camden Property Trust in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on CPT. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Monday, March 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $129.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $127.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Camden Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at Camden Property Trust

In other news, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 264 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.06, for a total transaction of $29,055.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,130,646.38. This trade represents a 2.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 7,324 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total transaction of $838,598.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 300,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,365,457.50. This represents a 2.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,548 shares of company stock valued at $2,912,212. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Camden Property Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Camden Property Trust stock opened at $119.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.36. Camden Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $94.75 and a fifty-two week high of $127.69.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.05. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 3.35%. Sell-side analysts predict that Camden Property Trust will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Camden Property Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This is a boost from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 280.00%.

Camden Property Trust Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,250 apartment homes across the United States.

