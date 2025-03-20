GS Investments Inc. Sells 4,950 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR)

GS Investments Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Free Report) by 53.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,950 shares during the period. GS Investments Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSCR. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $75,053,000. Hills Bank & Trust Co lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 2,354,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,868,000 after acquiring an additional 15,799 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,070,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,338,000 after acquiring an additional 225,006 shares during the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 1,488,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,988,000 after purchasing an additional 96,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SNS Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 1,442,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,103,000 after purchasing an additional 193,863 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:BSCR opened at $19.60 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $19.01 and a 12 month high of $19.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.56.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a $0.0658 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.