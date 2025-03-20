Veolia Environnement (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) Sets New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Veolia Environnement SA (OTCMKTS:VEOEY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $17.40 and last traded at $17.37, with a volume of 111931 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.11.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Veolia Environnement to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.23.

Veolia Environnement SA designs and provides water, waste, and energy management solutions worldwide. It operates through France and Special Waste Europe; Europe excluding France; Rest of the World; Water Technologies; and Other segments. The company is involved in resource management; customer relationship management; drinking water treatment and distribution; wastewater treatment; design and construction of treatment and network infrastructure; and sale of water treatment equipment, technologies, and facilities.

