Veolia Environnement (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) Sets New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Veolia Environnement SA (OTCMKTS:VEOEY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $17.40 and last traded at $17.37, with a volume of 111931 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.11.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Veolia Environnement to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.
Read Our Latest Report on VEOEY
Veolia Environnement Stock Down 1.3 %
Veolia Environnement Company Profile
Veolia Environnement SA designs and provides water, waste, and energy management solutions worldwide. It operates through France and Special Waste Europe; Europe excluding France; Rest of the World; Water Technologies; and Other segments. The company is involved in resource management; customer relationship management; drinking water treatment and distribution; wastewater treatment; design and construction of treatment and network infrastructure; and sale of water treatment equipment, technologies, and facilities.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Veolia Environnement
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Everything About Amazon Stock Signals a Buy—Time to Load Up?
- How to trade using analyst ratings
- 5 Reasons Five Below’s Stock Price Is Heading Higher This Year
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- Broadcom: Why the Chip Stock Remains a Top Long-Term AI Play
Receive News & Ratings for Veolia Environnement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veolia Environnement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.