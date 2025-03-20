Weg S.A. (OTCMKTS:WEGZY) Declares Dividend of $0.01

Weg S.A. (OTCMKTS:WEGZY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 19th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0142 per share on Wednesday, August 20th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This is a 70.0% increase from WEG’s previous dividend of $0.0083505.

WEG Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of WEGZY traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.31. The stock had a trading volume of 17,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,355. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.26. WEG has a 52 week low of $6.92 and a 52 week high of $10.36.

About WEG

WEG SA engages in the production and sale of capital goods in Brazil and internationally. The company offers electric motors, generators, and transformers; gear units and geared motors; hydraulic and steam turbines; frequency converters; motor starters and maneuver devices; control and protection of electric circuits for industrial automation; power sockets and switches; and electric traction solutions for heavy vehicles, SUV vehicles, locomotives, and sea transportation capital goods.

