ALPS Level Four Large Cap Growth Active ETF Declares Dividend of $0.02 (NASDAQ:LGRO)

ALPS Level Four Large Cap Growth Active ETF (NASDAQ:LGRO – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 19th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.0198 per share on Tuesday, March 25th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 20th.
ALPS Level Four Large Cap Growth Active ETF Trading Down 0.3 %
NASDAQ:LGRO traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $32.65. The stock had a trading volume of 5,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,438. The company has a market cap of $86.20 million, a PE ratio of 28.21 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.32. ALPS Level Four Large Cap Growth Active ETF has a 1-year low of $28.37 and a 1-year high of $37.01.
ALPS Level Four Large Cap Growth Active ETF Company Profile
