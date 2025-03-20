Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) Sets New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Raiffeisen Bank International AG (OTCMKTS:RAIFY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.25 and last traded at $7.18, with a volume of 770920 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barclays raised Raiffeisen Bank International to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th.

Raiffeisen Bank International Trading Down 0.9 %

Raiffeisen Bank International Company Profile

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.28. The firm has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a PE ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.49.

Raiffeisen Bank International AG, together with its subsidiaries, offers banking services to corporate, private customers, and institutional customers. The company offers cash management, cross border accounts, electronic banking, payments solutions, sustainable and subsidized financing, leveraged and acquisition financing, project and structured financing, real estate financing, leasing, factoring, trade and export financing, investment banking, investing, hedging, and investor services to its institutional clients and corporate customers in agri food and beverage, automotive, construction and building materials, food and beverage, healthcare and pharmaceuticals, oil and gas, packaging, real estate, retail, technology, telecom, and utilities industries.

